Punjab records its deadliest day as 231 succumb to virus

Punjab on Tuesday registered a record 231 deaths due to Covid, pushing the toll to 12,317, while 7,143 fresh cases took the tally to 5,11,652, according to a medical bulletin.

While 34 deaths were reported from Bathinda, 21 from Ludhiana, 19 each from Muktsar and Patiala and 16 from Amritsar, among the fatalities witnessed in the past 24 hours.

Ludhiana reported the maximum 991 cases, followed by 754 in Bathinda, 717 in Mohali and 663 in Jalandhar, among fresh cases.

The state’s single-day recoveries, which were registered at 8,174, again surpassed the single-day infections of 7,143. The number of active cases also dropped from 73,616 on Monday to 72,277, revealed the bulletin.

The state’s positivity rate stood at 11.51%, it said. With 8,174 recoveries, the number of those recovered reached 4,27,058, the bulletin stated.

There are 422 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 1,213 other critical patients and 8,202 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 83,37,236 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered 526 cases, taking the count to 56,513, according to a medical bulletin.

Tuesday’s single-day cases were lower than 620 registered on Monday.