chandigarh news

Punjab records one Covid death, 20 new cases

Punjab on Monday reported one Covid-related fatality while 20 fresh cases surfaced across the state
Punjab has recorded 349 fresh Covid cases in April so far. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:02 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

The death was reported from Moga district in the state, which took the toll from the pandemic to 17,748. It also included three death cases that were not reported earlier, according to a medical bulletin.

Meanwhile, the infection tally climbed to 7,59,442, of which 167 cases remain active. Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported eight followed by six in Mohali and three in Patiala.

Fourteen patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of those cured to 7,41,527, the bulletin said. Punjab has witnessed 349 fresh cases of Covid-19 in April so far, it said.

