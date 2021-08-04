Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
chandigarh news

Punjab registers 62 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Wednesday reported 62 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 5,99,266, according to a medical bulletin
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Punjab on Wednesday reported 62 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 5,99,266, according to a medical bulletin.

No new Covid-related death was reported on Wednesday and the toll stands at 16,299, it said.

There are 473 active cases in the state.

Jalandhar reported 13 new infections, followed by eight in Patiala and seven in Ludhiana.

With 52 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,494, it said.

