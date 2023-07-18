Punjab releases 183 crore under post-matric scholarship scheme

The Punjab government has released ₹183 crore under the post-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students in the state.

Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Baljit Kaur said the funds were released under the scheme only till 2016-17, and due to non-disbursement of scholarship amount from the year 2017-18 to 2019-20 by the Central government, many students had to face difficulties.

“Considering the problems faced by the students, the state government has decided to release 40% of the fee of private and government-aided institutions for the years 2017-18 to 2019-2020,” she added in a statement.

The minister stated that about 1,900 institutions were audited by the finance department and after conducting the audit, 40% is being paid to these institutions after deducting the objectionable amount.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON