Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab releases 100 crore to clear cane growers’ dues
Cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the amount would be credited into their accounts on Tuesday itself. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
Cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the amount would be credited into their accounts on Tuesday itself. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Punjab releases 100 crore to clear cane growers’ dues

The state government released the amount at its own level despite the Union government withholding the subsidy of 31 crore for export and 10 crore for buffer stock for 2019-20, cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said in a statement
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:31 AM IST

The cooperative sugar mills have released the balance amount of 100 crore due towards the cane growers for financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21. Announcing this, cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the amount would be credited into their accounts on Tuesday itself.

The state government released the amount at its own level despite the Union government withholding the subsidy of 31 crore for export and 10 crore for buffer stock for 2019-20, he said in a statement.

He said the state government was also undertaking measures to increase the income of cane growers and cooperative sugar mills had provided 16 lakh saplings of high yielding varieties of sugarcane to cane growers with the active assistance of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Karnal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.