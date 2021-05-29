Punjab reports 148 Covid deaths, 3,724 fresh cases

Chandigarh

The daily Covid caseload further dipped in Punjab on Friday with the state registering 3,724 fresh cases as against 3,914 reported on Thursday. With this, the state’s infections tally reached 5,59,795, according to a media bulletin released by the state government.

The positivity rate also dropped from 5.43% recorded a day earlier to 5.12% on Friday, while the death toll reached 14,180 with 148 more fatalities, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases declined to 44,964 from 48,231 on Thursday, the bulletin stated. Twenty deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 19 from Amritsar, 13 from Sangrur and 10 from Jalandhar.

According to the bulletin, a maximum of 497 cases were detected in Jalandhar, followed by 416 in Ludhiana, 278 in Fazilka, 247 in Bathinda, 223 in Patiala, 215 in Mansa, 200 in SAS Nagar, 192 in Amritsar, 192 in Ferozepur, 178 in Muktsar, 166 in Pathankot, 160 in Sangrur, 157 in Faridkot, 117 in Hoshiarpur, 111 in Gurdaspur, 85 in Kapurthala, 66 in Moga, 58 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 50 in Taran Taran, 36 in SBS Nagar and 31 in Barnala.

With 6,797 recoveries, the number of those who recuperated reached 5,00,651, the bulletin said.

There are 369 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 920 other critical patients and 5,302 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 90,74,280 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.