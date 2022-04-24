Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab reports 15 fresh Covid cases

Published on Apr 24, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Saturday reported 15 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection count to 7,59,401, according to a medical bulletin.

On Friday, the state had registered 31 fresh cases whereas on Thursday the daily count was 23.

Among fresh cases, Jalandhar registered three, followed by two each in Amritsar, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Mohali, the bulletin said.

In view of increasing number of Covid cases in some states and UTs, the Punjab government on Thursday issued an order asking people to again start wearing masks, particularly in public places.

In April, 308 cases have been registered in Punjab with an average of 13 infections in a day. Two Covid-related deaths have been reported in Punjab this month so far.

Punjab reported a positivity rate of 0.14% with the state conducting 12,333 tests in a day.

The state has so far reported 17,744 deaths with 153 active cases.

