Punjab reports 18 new Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 18 new Covid cases, 1 death

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 11:58 PM IST
By Press Trust of India

One more Covid-related death was reported in Punjab on Monday, while 18 new cases took the infection count to 6,01,739, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the state rose to 16,521.

Among the new cases, Jalandhar reported three, followed by two each in Amritsar, Kapurthala and Patiala, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases is 272.

Thirty-more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 5,84,946, the bulletin said.

