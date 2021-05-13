Punjab reports 197 deaths, 8,347 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Wednesday reported 197 more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 11,111, while 8,347 new cases took the infection tally to 4,67,539, according to a medical bulletin.

A maximum of 27 deaths were registered in Ludhiana, 20 each in Patiala and Bathinda, 19 in Amritsar, 14 in Sangrur, 9 each in Jalandhar and Muktsar and 8 in Hoshiarpur.

Ludhiana also topped the chart in positive cases registering 1,215 fresh infections, followed by 874 in Bathinda, 821 in Jalandhar, 723 in Fazilka, 713 in Mohali, 582 in Patiala, 490 in Amritsar, 387 in Hoshiarpur, 378 in Mansa, 284 in Pathankot, 263 in Kapurthala, 260 in Muktsar, 222 in Sangrur, 205 in Gurdaspur, 202 in Faridkot, 184 in Ropar, 149 in Ferozepur, 135 in SBS Nagar, 95 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 60 in Tarn Taran, 55 in Barnala and 50 in Moga.

The state’s overall positivity rate came down from 15% to 13.51% with Bathinda reporting highest single-day positivity rate at 27.94%, followed by 23.81% in Fazilka, 17.39% in Mansa, 16.88% in Mohali, 15.44% in Rupnagar and 15.17% in Ferozepur.

The number of active cases rose from 76,856 on Tuesday to 79,963.

A total of 4,971 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 3,76,465, according to the bulletin.

There are 342 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 9,736 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Punjab on Wednesday reported 197 more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 11,111, while 8,347 new cases took the infection tally to 4,67,539, according to a medical bulletin. A maximum of 27 deaths were registered in Ludhiana, 20 each in Patiala and Bathinda, 19 in Amritsar, 14 in Sangrur, 9 each in Jalandhar and Muktsar and 8 in Hoshiarpur. Ludhiana also topped the chart in positive cases registering 1,215 fresh infections, followed by 874 in Bathinda, 821 in Jalandhar, 723 in Fazilka, 713 in Mohali, 582 in Patiala, 490 in Amritsar, 387 in Hoshiarpur, 378 in Mansa, 284 in Pathankot, 263 in Kapurthala, 260 in Muktsar, 222 in Sangrur, 205 in Gurdaspur, 202 in Faridkot, 184 in Ropar, 149 in Ferozepur, 135 in SBS Nagar, 95 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 60 in Tarn Taran, 55 in Barnala and 50 in Moga. The state’s overall positivity rate came down from 15% to 13.51% with Bathinda reporting highest single-day positivity rate at 27.94%, followed by 23.81% in Fazilka, 17.39% in Mansa, 16.88% in Mohali, 15.44% in Rupnagar and 15.17% in Ferozepur. The number of active cases rose from 76,856 on Tuesday to 79,963. A total of 4,971 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 3,76,465, according to the bulletin. There are 342 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 9,736 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.