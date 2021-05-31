Punjab reports 2,627 fresh Covid cases, 127 deaths

Punjab on Sunday registered 2,627 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 127 more fatalities.

With Punjab witnessing a decline in fresh cases for the past several days, the number of active cases declined to 39,263 from 42,177. The state recorded 3,102 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of Covid-19 infections reported in Punjab so far has reached 5,65,415 while the death toll has risen to 14,432 with 127 more people succumbing to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Nineteen deaths were reported from Amritsar, 13 from Bathinda, 12 from Ludhiana and 10 from Gurdaspur. Among the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported 298, Bathinda 295, Jalandhar 195 and Mohali 182.

The case positivity rate dropped to 3.92% as against 4.56% on Saturday, the bulletin stated.

With 5,371 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,11,720. There are 310 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 861 other critical patients and 4,740 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 92,09,841 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.