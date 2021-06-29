Punjab reports 271 Covid cases, 18 more deaths

Punjab on Monday recorded 271 fresh Covid-19 cases that took its infection tally to 5,95,136 while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,011, according to a medical bulletin.

Ludhiana reported 35 fresh cases, followed by 26 in Jalandhar and 21 in Hoshiarpur, the bulletin stated.

The latest deaths were reported from Barnala, Bathinda and Faridkot, among other districts, it said.

There are 3,639 active Covid-19 cases in Punjab. While 114 critical patients are on ventilator support, 381 critical patients and 1,560 others are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The state’s positivity rate stands at 0.67%. As many as 614 more coronavirus patients recovered from the infection the previous day, taking the total number of cured people to 5,75,486, it said.

So far, 1,07,95,548 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it added.