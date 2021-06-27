Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab reports 308 new cases, 15 more deaths

Bathinda reported 37 new cases, followed by 32 in Ludhiana and 24 in Hoshiarpur, according to the bulletin. The state's positivity rate stands at 0.63%
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Punjab on Saturday registered 308 fresh Covid cases, which took the tally to 5,94,586, while 15 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,979 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases has dropped to 4,376, it said.

Deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Faridkot and Ferozepur.

Bathinda reported 37 new cases, followed by 32 in Ludhiana and 24 in Hoshiarpur, according to the bulletin. The state’s positivity rate stands at 0.63%.

With 740 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,74,231 in Punjab, according to the bulletin.

There are 120 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 373 other critical patients and 1,628 are on oxygen support, it said.

The bulletin said that 1,07,12,980 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

