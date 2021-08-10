Punjab reports 31 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death

Thirty-one fresh Covid cases were reported in Punjab on Monday, taking the overall number of infections to 5,99,514, while one death pushed the fatality figure to 16,320, according to a medical bulletin of the state government.

The lone death was reported from Patiala. The overall toll includes three deaths which were not reported earlier, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 441.

Barnala and Pathankot reported four cases each, followed by three each from Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala.

With 43 recoveries from the infection, the number of recoveries reached 5,82,753, according to the bulletin.