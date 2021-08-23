Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 41 fresh cases
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:48 AM IST

Punjab reported 41 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 6,00,266, according to a medical bulletin. However, no Covid-related death was reported in the state.

Of the fresh cases, Amritsar reported the maximum of seven cases followed by five in Ferozepur and four each in Ludhiana and Sangrur.

No new cases were reported in Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran.

The number of active cases is also down to 488.

