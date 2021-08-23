Punjab reports 41 fresh cases

Punjab reported 41 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 6,00,266, according to a medical bulletin. However, no Covid-related death was reported in the state.

Of the fresh cases, Amritsar reported the maximum of seven cases followed by five in Ferozepur and four each in Ludhiana and Sangrur.

No new cases were reported in Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran.

The number of active cases is also down to 488.