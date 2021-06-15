Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 629 Covid cases, lowest in 110 days

The infection tally in the state reached 5,88,525, while 33 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,602
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Chandigarh

Punjab on Monday witnessed 629 fresh Covid cases, lowest in 110 days. On March 3, the state had witnessed 642 Covid cases in a day. The state’s positivity rate also dropped to 1.45% against 1.78% on Sunday.

The infection tally in the state reached 5,88,525, while 33 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,602, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases dropped to 11,913 from 12,981 on Sunday.

Deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Barnala, Fazilka, Bathinda, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. Jalandhar reported 98 infections, followed by 55 in Amritsar and 52 in Ludhiana, among the fresh cases.

With 1,650 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,61,010, according to the bulletin.

There are 188 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 586 other critical patients and 2,529 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,00,83,279 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

