Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 66 deaths, 1,407 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 66 deaths, 1,407 fresh Covid cases

Nine deaths were reported from Amritsar, eight from Ludhiana and six each from Jalandhar and Patiala
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Punjab reports 66 deaths, 1,407 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Wednesday reported 66 more coronavirus deaths as 1,407 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 5,83,474, according to a medical bulletin. So far, the infection has claimed 15,293 lives in the state.

Nine deaths were reported from Amritsar, eight from Ludhiana and six each from Jalandhar and Patiala, the bulletin said.

Jalandhar reported 142 infections, followed by 117 in Bathinda, 104 in Amritsar and 96 in Hoshiarpur. The number of active cases dropped to 17,344 from 18,546 on Tuesday.

The state’s positivity rate stands at 2.29%. With 2,521 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,50,837, as per the bulletin.

There are 240 patients on ventilator and 3,024 on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 98,23,991 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

