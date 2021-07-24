Punjab reports 69 Covid cases, four more deaths

Punjab on Friday reported four more Covid-19 fatalities, which took the death toll to 16,256, while 69 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 5,98,658, according to a medical bulletin.

Fresh deaths were reported from Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar and Mohali.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 768, it said.

Jalandhar reported 16 infections, followed by six in Bathinda and five in Faridkot, according to the bulletin.

With 105 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,81,634 in the state, it stated.

A total of 1,18,38,018 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, according to the bulletin.