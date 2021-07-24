Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 69 Covid cases, four more deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 69 Covid cases, four more deaths

Punjab on Friday reported four more Covid-19 fatalities, which took the death toll to 16,256, while 69 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 5,98,658, according to a medical bulletin
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Punjab reports 69 Covid cases, four more deaths

Punjab on Friday reported four more Covid-19 fatalities, which took the death toll to 16,256, while 69 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 5,98,658, according to a medical bulletin.

Fresh deaths were reported from Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar and Mohali.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 768, it said.

Jalandhar reported 16 infections, followed by six in Bathinda and five in Faridkot, according to the bulletin.

With 105 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,81,634 in the state, it stated.

A total of 1,18,38,018 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, according to the bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP