Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 92 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 92 fresh Covid cases

According to a media bulletin, the maximum of 34 cases were registered in Mohali, followed by 10 in Ludhiana and eight each in Faridkot and Jalandhar
Punjab on Thursday reported 92 fresh Covid cases against 74 detected on Wednesday.
Published on Jun 17, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab on Thursday reported 92 fresh Covid cases against 74 detected on Wednesday.

According to a media bulletin, the maximum of 34 cases were registered in Mohali, followed by 10 in Ludhiana and eight each in Faridkot and Jalandhar.

The number of active cases in the state has reached 430. So far, 7,60,999 people have been infected with the virus in the state. No Covid-related death was reported in the state on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP