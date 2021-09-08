Punjab: Retired policeman kills estranged wife in Mohali

A retired Punjab Police head constable, aged 72, has been arrested after he allegedly killed his estranged wife by hitting her head against the floor repeatedly at his house in Phase 11, Mohali, on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Kartar Singh, was earlier jailed for opening fire at his brother-in-law in 2017 and was released around eight months back.

His wife, Kuldeep Kaur, 69, was staying with their son, a head constable, at the police lines in Sector 66, Mohali. The couple has another son, who lives in Australia.

Police said the incident took place around 9:30 am, when Kuldeep went to meet her husband on his repeated insistence. The couple reportedly had a verbal altercation, following which Kartar is suspected to have attacked her, slamming her head repeatedly against the floor.

The injured woman managed to call her son Harpinder Singh, who is posted at the SSP office in Mohali, and told him that Kartar would kill her. Harpinder then called DSP Mohit Kumar Singla, in-charge, police station, Phase 11, and the two rushed to the spot.

“As we reached the house, we found the main door locked from inside. We managed to break open it, and saw the victim lying in a pool of blood and the accused sitting next to her,” said the DSP. Kuldeep was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Kartar Singh has been arrested for murder. Police are verifying whether he used any weapon. He will be produced in court on Wednesday. After the postmortem, Kuldeep Kaur’s body was handed over to her son.

Had fired at brother-in-law in 2017

In 2017, Kartar Singh had fired at his brother-in-law, leaving him injured. His wife, Kuldeep Kaur, was the main witness in the attempt to murder case.

He was convicted and sent to jail, and was released around eight months back. While Kartar was staying in Phase 11, Kuldeep was now staying with their son in Sector 66.

According to family members, Kartar had several times threatened to kill Kuldeep. However, Kuldeep had gone to meet him on Tuesday on his repeated insistence.