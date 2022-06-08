Punjab revenue department employees end strike

Punjab revenue department employees ended their strike on Wednesday after the state government assured them that their demands will be considered sympathetically.

The revenue department staff, including revenue officers, tehsildars and naib-tehsildars, had left on a mass casual leave last week, seeking redressal of two key issues – clarity on issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC) for registry of any property and reinstatement of two tehsildars suspended 10 days ago.

On Wednesday, the representatives of the protesting employees met state revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa, who assured them that instructions about NOCs will be issued soon so that there is no confusion in the property registration process.

The state government also agreed to release a list of unauthorised and authorised colonies, for revenue officers.

After the meeting, revenue officers’ association president Gurdev Singh Dham announced to withdraw the call for mass leave. “It has been decided that the two suspended tehsildars will also be reinstated shortly,” he added.