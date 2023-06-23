48 ‘tainted’ revenue officials: VB collecting evidence, action likely: Punjab minister Jimpa

Punjab revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Thursday said the state government has already received 1,200 complaints on WhatsApp number 81849-00002 issued to register complaints related to the revenue department. Around 600 complaints have already been settled. Punjab revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa (File photo)

Speaking on the secret list of 48 ‘tainted’ tehsildars sent to the government by the vigilance bureau (VB), he said the list was prepared by the VB after gathering information from the field staff and now the VB was collecting evidence following which action will be taken accordingly.

Jimpa was in Khanna on Thursday to participate in Jagannath Rath Yatra.

He said the revenue department is defamed due to some corrupt officials. The government has initiated reforms. VB teams are collecting evidence against corrupt officers and stern action will be taken against them.

On a meeting of a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation with the governor, he said the Sikh community was elated over the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill- 2023 being passed in the assembly.