Punjab revenue officers announce indefinite strike from January 14

Out on bail after being arrested by the vigilance bureau, Punjab revenue officers’ association president Sukhcharan Singh Channi announced that revenue officers will go on an indefinite strike from January 14. This is in protest against the government’s alleged negligence in addressing their concerns, particularly his “illegal arrest”, Channi said. The Punjab revenue officers strike will disrupt critical revenue-related services, causing inconvenience to the public, but the association president said they were left with no alternative as the government ignored their grievances. (HT File/Representational image)

The association has given the government a three-day ultimatum to provide a written update on the inquiry into Channi’s arrest. If the government fails to meet this demand, all registration services across Punjab will come to a halt, the association said.

The strike will disrupt critical revenue-related services, causing inconvenience to the public, but the association president said they were left with no alternative as the government ignored their grievances.

Channi said repeated attempts to resolve the matter through dialogue with the government yielded no satisfactory outcome.