Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab revises accident compensation policy for PSPCL staff

Punjab revises accident compensation policy for PSPCL staff

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 15, 2023 06:54 AM IST

Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the ex-gratia assistance for fatal accidents has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh for workers working on contractual terms

The Punjab government has introduced an Accident Compensation Policy for employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) with effect from December 8.

Punjab revises accident compensation policy for PSPCL staff (HT Photo)

Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that the policy is designed to provide financial support to employees, including regular, contractual, and sub-contractual workers, in the face of work-related accidents. Under the new policy, regular employees of PSPCL will not only receive accidental benefits but also have access to medical advances of up to 3 lakh during emergencies, ensuring that they face no financial difficulties in obtaining necessary medical treatment, he said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The minister said the ex-gratia assistance for fatal accidents has been increased from 5 lakh to 10 lakh for workers working on contractual terms. Additionally, the amount of group insurance for such workers has been raised from 5 lakh to 10 lakh, providing enhanced financial protection.

He said before the introduction of this policy, workers in the contractual and sub-contractual categories did not receive any financial benefits in the event of non-fatal accidents. “The new policy addresses this gap by ensuring that, in the event of 100% disability, an amount of 10 lakh will be paid. Moreover, compensation for disabilities will be determined proportionately based on the severity of the incident,” he said.

Harbhajan Singh said that for regular employees, there is no change in the scheme in case of fatal accidents as the new policy continues to maintain the provision for 10 lakh ex-gratia payment, group insurance of 1 lakh and medical bill reimbursement as per government norms. However, there is now a provision for medical advance for the treatment of injured employees immediately after an accident due to electrocution. There was no such provision earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab state power corporation limited punjab government
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP