Punjab sacrilege cases: Will ensure justice, says Channi at Golden Temple

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, the holiest shrine of the Sikhs, in Amritsar early on Wednesday and announced that he will ensure justice in the sacrilege cases of 2015.

Accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the chief minister arrived at 4am and shouldered the Palki Sahib (palanquin carrying Guru Granth Sahib) and attended the kirtan at the sanctum sanctorum in Darbar Sahib for an hour before speaking to the media briefly.

“I assure you that there will be justice in the sacrilege cases,” Channi said, referring to the series of desecration incidents of ‘birs’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib after the incident at Bargari in Faridkot district in June 2015 and subsequent protests that left two followers dead in police firing at Behbal Kalan in October 2015 during the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP rule.

Six years after the incidents, the delay in action was one of the reasons for the rebellion within the Congress against former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Five months to go for the assembly elections, the Congress leadership, at the instance of Sidhu, had asked Capt Amarinder to fulfil the pre-poll promise of bringing the perpetrators of the sacrilege and police firing cases to justice.

Seconding Channi’s resolve, Sidhu said: “Sacha Sikh woh hota hai jo haq aur sach ki baat karta ho (A true Sikh is one who talks of rights and the truth).”

Punjab deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni at the Golden Temple on Wednesday morning. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were also present. They did the parikarma (circumambulation) of Darbar Sahib with Channi and Sidhu amid tight security as devotees watched from a distance.

Later, the chief minister and his deputies along with the state Congress chief left to pay obeisance at other major shrines of the holy city, including Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath Temple.