Punjab: SAD demands girdawari for loss to wheat crop

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Tuesday demanded immediate girdawari (official crop loss assessment) and compensation for farmers whose standing wheat crops were damaged by recent hailstorms and heavy rainfall across Punjab, especially in the Kandi belt areas like Ropar and Noorpur Bedi. Congress MLA and All India Kisan Congress chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira has also demanded compensation of ₹ 50,000 per acre for farmers impacted by weather-induced crop losses. (HT File)

He said despite the destruction of hundreds of acres, no girdawari had been conducted, leaving affected farmers to struggle for relief.

Cheema also raised concern over the plight of farmers whose crops were destroyed by fires, urging the state government to release compensation without delay. “Farmers are being forced to visit government offices repeatedly just to present their case,” he said.

Cong MLA demands ₹50k compensation for farmers

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and All India Kisan Congress chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira demanded compensation of ₹50,000 per acre for farmers impacted by weather-induced crop losses.

He slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to respond effectively, urging a transparent and swift loss assessment.

Khaira also pushed for a robust crop insurance system and better preventive infrastructure, including weather alerts and protection of harvested grain in markets, to prevent future losses.