Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: SAD demands girdawari for loss to wheat crop

ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/jalandhar
Apr 23, 2025 10:14 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema also urged the state government to release compensation for farmers whose crops were destroyed by fires

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Tuesday demanded immediate girdawari (official crop loss assessment) and compensation for farmers whose standing wheat crops were damaged by recent hailstorms and heavy rainfall across Punjab, especially in the Kandi belt areas like Ropar and Noorpur Bedi.

Congress MLA and All India Kisan Congress chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira has also demanded compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 per acre for farmers impacted by weather-induced crop losses. (HT File)
Congress MLA and All India Kisan Congress chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira has also demanded compensation of 50,000 per acre for farmers impacted by weather-induced crop losses. (HT File)

He said despite the destruction of hundreds of acres, no girdawari had been conducted, leaving affected farmers to struggle for relief.

Cheema also raised concern over the plight of farmers whose crops were destroyed by fires, urging the state government to release compensation without delay. “Farmers are being forced to visit government offices repeatedly just to present their case,” he said.

Cong MLA demands 50k compensation for farmers

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and All India Kisan Congress chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira demanded compensation of 50,000 per acre for farmers impacted by weather-induced crop losses.

He slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to respond effectively, urging a transparent and swift loss assessment.

Khaira also pushed for a robust crop insurance system and better preventive infrastructure, including weather alerts and protection of harvested grain in markets, to prevent future losses.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: SAD demands girdawari for loss to wheat crop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On