Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Punjab: SAD questions CM over sharing stage Mandi board official

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 25, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Jatinder Singh Bhangu was seen sharing stage with the CM and two other cabinet ministers — Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Harbhajan Singh ETO, besides senior officials of the Punjab government, during a Mandi Board event on Thursday

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann as to why he was providing patronage to Mandi Board chief engineer Jatinder Singh Bhangu, who allegedly threatened the party’s chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File)
Bhangu was seen sharing stage with the CM and two other cabinet ministers -- Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Harbhajan Singh ETO, besides senior officials of the Punjab government, during a Mandi Board event on Thursday.

In a statement here, senior leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Arshdeep Singh Kler said the fact that the chief minister was providing patronage to Bhangu made it clear that such elements were being used by the AAP government to intimidate and even physically eliminate its rivals.

Cheema said it was condemnable that the AAP government had not taken any action into a complaint submitted by SAD chief spokesperson Kler detailing how Bhangu had asserted that he was an associate of Dibrugarh detainee Amritpal Singh and had killed 50 persons and that four more persons were on his list. “Bhangu even threatened to murder Arshdeep Kler besides asserting that he was an expert at handling grenades”.

Kler said the AAP government had now left him with no choice but to approach the court to secure justice in the case.

New Delhi
Friday, April 25, 2025
