Punjab: Sangrur panchayat calls for family’s boycott after same-village wedding

The panchayat and residents of Rogla village in Sangrur district passed a resolution to socially boycott a local family and demand their immediate relocation after their son married a woman from the same village. The panchayat and residents of Rogla village in Sangrur district passed a resolution to socially boycott a local family and demand their immediate relocation after their son married a woman from the same village

The decision, reached during a gathering held on Sunday, said that it was a necessary step to protect the ‘village’s prestige’.

Local leaders cited a prior resolution passed over two months ago that prohibited intra-village marriages.

Gurpreet Singh, the husband of sarpanch Manpreet Kaur, claimed the family had previously agreed to leave the village following the wedding, but failed to do so. “The panchayat passed a resolution against such unions in November last year. Despite this, the couple proceeded,” Gurpreet said.

Dirba deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinder Kaur Bajwa said that such a resolution is illegal.

“Steps are being taken to diffuse the tension and to resolve the matter. To date, neither the couple nor the villagers have approached cops with a complaint,” She added.

Reacting to the panchayat’s resolution, Ajaib Guru, an advocate in Mansa Court, termed it unconstitutional.

“The couple has the right to marry. Who gave the village panchayat the right to ostracise the family? No law grants the panchayat such authority,” he said, adding, “This Khap-like diktat is unacceptable, and there is no provision within the Hindu Marriage Act that forbids marriage between individuals from the same village.”

Social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Dr Baljit Kaur said that such actions are entirely unacceptable.

“No panchayat or individual has the legal right to expel anyone from a village. Appropriate legal measures will be pursued,” she added.