Punjab SC panel summons Congress MP Ravneet Bittu for casteist remarks

Move comes after Akali MLAs complained to state Scheduled Caste commission that the Ludhiana MP made objectionable comments while criticising the seat-sharing with BSP
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Ludhiana Congress MP, who has been summoned by the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on June 22. (HT file photo)

The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Wednesday summoned Congress member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu to appear before it on June 22 in connection with a complaint against him for using unparliamentary language.

Commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur said that the summons were issued after a complaint from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu against a video being circulated widely on social media and newspaper reports in which Bittu made the casteist remarks.

She said the commission will investigate the matter. “Bittu has been asked to appear before the commission at 11.30am on June 22 under Section 12(2) of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Act,” a release quoting her said.

A delegation of SAD MLAs Sukhwinder Sukhi, Baldev Khaira and Tinu met Tejinder Kaur on Tuesday and sought her intervention. The Ludhiana MP, according to the MLAs, had criticised the SAD for giving away “pious seats” of Anandpur Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib to the Bahujan Samaj Party after forging a poll alliance with it.

