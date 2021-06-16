Punjab SC panel summons Congress MP Ravneet Bittu for casteist remarks

The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Wednesday summoned Congress member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu to appear before it on June 22 in connection with a complaint against him for using unparliamentary language.

Commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur said that the summons were issued after a complaint from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu against a video being circulated widely on social media and newspaper reports in which Bittu made the casteist remarks.

She said the commission will investigate the matter. “Bittu has been asked to appear before the commission at 11.30am on June 22 under Section 12(2) of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Act,” a release quoting her said.

A delegation of SAD MLAs Sukhwinder Sukhi, Baldev Khaira and Tinu met Tejinder Kaur on Tuesday and sought her intervention. The Ludhiana MP, according to the MLAs, had criticised the SAD for giving away “pious seats” of Anandpur Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib to the Bahujan Samaj Party after forging a poll alliance with it.