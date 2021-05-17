Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab School Education Board declares results of Classes 8, 10
chandigarh news

Punjab School Education Board declares results of Classes 8, 10

Results, which have been compiled on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation, can be accessed on www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com from 8am on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Government schools have performed better than affiliated and associated schools. Of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed. (HT file photo)

The Punjab School Education Board on Monday declared the results of Classes 8 and 10 on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE).

The results can be accessed on the PSEB’s official website, www.pseb.ac.in, and on www.indiaresults.com, from 8am on Tuesday.

Also read: In Covid-19 second wave, how children are suffering

In Class 10, 99.93% of students cleared the exams. Government schools have performed better than affiliated and associated schools. Of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed.

In Class 8, the pass percentage is 99.88% as of the total 3,07,272 students, 3,06,894 passed.

The average pass percentage of girls was 99.94%, while boys scored 99.92% in Class 10. Even in Class 8, girls outshone boys as their pass percentage was 99.90, while boys got 99.86%.

Record pass percentage in govt schools

PSEB chairperson Yograj said that the board has recorded a pass percentage of 90.98. “Government schools can boast of a high pass percentage of 94.32%, the highest in five decades,” he said.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board could not conduct the exams and the result was declared on the basis of CCE. For the third year, government schools performed better than affiliated and associated schools in terms of pass percentage in Class 10. Government schools recorded a pass percentage 99.96, while affiliated schools recorded 99.89%.

For Class 8, the pass percentage of government schools is 99.91%, while for affiliated schools it is 99.85%.

The Punjab School Education Board on Monday declared the results of Classes 8 and 10 on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE).

The results can be accessed on the PSEB’s official website, www.pseb.ac.in, and on www.indiaresults.com, from 8am on Tuesday.

Also read: In Covid-19 second wave, how children are suffering

In Class 10, 99.93% of students cleared the exams. Government schools have performed better than affiliated and associated schools. Of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed.

In Class 8, the pass percentage is 99.88% as of the total 3,07,272 students, 3,06,894 passed.

The average pass percentage of girls was 99.94%, while boys scored 99.92% in Class 10. Even in Class 8, girls outshone boys as their pass percentage was 99.90, while boys got 99.86%.

Record pass percentage in govt schools

PSEB chairperson Yograj said that the board has recorded a pass percentage of 90.98. “Government schools can boast of a high pass percentage of 94.32%, the highest in five decades,” he said.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board could not conduct the exams and the result was declared on the basis of CCE. For the third year, government schools performed better than affiliated and associated schools in terms of pass percentage in Class 10. Government schools recorded a pass percentage 99.96, while affiliated schools recorded 99.89%.

For Class 8, the pass percentage of government schools is 99.91%, while for affiliated schools it is 99.85%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video

‘Papa Ki Pari’: Yashraj Mukhate shares new track inspired by comedian Zakir Khan

Wholesome video shows elderly man gifting toddler a dollar while shopping. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP