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Punjab School Education Board to directly supply books to private schools: Minister

Punjab School Education Board to directly supply books to private schools: Minister

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:29 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday said the Punjab School Education Board will directly supply books to every Class I to XII student in PSEB-affiliated private schools from the 2026-27 academic session, effectively ending the long-standing monopoly of authorised agencies and bookshops.

Punjab School Education Board to directly supply books to private schools: Minister

Bains underlined that the decision is designed to improve transparency, reduce costs for families and ensure the timely availability of textbooks without dependence on intermediaries.

"Schools will strictly ensure that no amount beyond the discounted printed bill price is charged. They will only facilitate distribution without generating any revenue. This will benefit more than 10 lakh students of private schools," Bains said in a statement here.

Reaffirming the Punjab government's focus on accessible and cost-effective education, the minister highlighted that the 15 per cent discount, which was earlier extended to book sellers, will now directly benefit students through schools.

The move is expected to significantly ease the financial burden on families while bringing greater accountability into the system, he noted.

Schools will also be required to submit an undertaking confirming that no additional charges will be levied beyond the prescribed discounted price, ensuring strict compliance with the new policy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab School Education Board to directly supply books to private schools: Minister
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab School Education Board to directly supply books to private schools: Minister
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