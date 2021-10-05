Punjab School Education Board to hold exams biannually from this year

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has decided to conduct the examinations for classes 5, 8, 10, and 12, biannually from this year on the lines of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The first-term board exams will be held in November-December, and the second term in February-March, officials said. Nearly 12 lakh students will appear in the exams from classes 5, 8, 10, and 12.

The board has uploaded the information on its website www.pseb.ac.in.

PSEB chairperson Yograj said, “The decision was taken in the wake of the third Covid-19 wave. In the first term, exams will be based on multiple-choice questions, while the second term exams will be subjective. The academic year is divided into two with each covering 50% of the syllabus. The result will be declared according to the average of both terms. The exams for special students will be conducted in their schools only, while others will be allocated different centres as used to be the norm earlier.

Last year, the PSEB had announced a 30% reduction in the syllabi for classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2021-22.

In the wake of the pandemic last year, the board had declared results of class 12 in July on the basis of the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate the students considering the marks in classes 10, 11, and 12.

Thirty percent weightage was given to the classes 10 and 11 results while 40% weightage will be given to class 12 unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams. In May, the results of classes 8 and 10 were declared on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE).