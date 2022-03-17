Punjab school teachers condemn ‘raids’ by new AAP MLAs

Government school teachers on Wednesday strongly condemned the repeated random inspections at government schools by newly elected AAP MLAs across the state, terming it as a futile exercise and accusing them of creating an intimidating environment during their visits.

“The AAP leaders and workers are visiting schools in huge numbers due to which an academic atmosphere of educational institutions has been largely affected,” said Atinderpal Singh, president of democratic teachers front.

Singh said that instead of intimidating teachers and other staff in front of school children, the local MLAs should make constructive efforts to improve overall condition of the state’s education system.

The teachers said that the AAP MLAs have been indulging in a futile exercise of conducting inspections.

AAP secured a landslide victory in the Punjab elections. Free and quality education was one of its four guarantees given to the people of the state.

AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that the party, if voted to power, will also build new schools and regularise temporary teachers.

Harwinder Singh, secretary of democratic teachers union, said the AAP leaders are holding government teachers responsible for the present state of education but they are completely failing to take note of limited resources available with school administrations.

“The AAP MLAs should focus on providing school uniforms, books, regularisation of contractual teachers, filling up vacant seats of government teachers, reviving old pension schemes for teachers appointed after 2004 and other demands of clerical and subordinate staff,” he said.

Reacting to this, AAP MLA from Samana Chetan Singh said their motive is not to demotivate teachers and other staff members.

“Our only aim is to gather feedback and information about the ground realities in government schools so that required initiatives could be taken to improve conditions in government schools,” he said.

