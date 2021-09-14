Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab sees 37 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

To date, 16,457 people have lost their lives due to Covid in Punjab; 37 fresh cases reported on September 13
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:54 AM IST
With 37 fresh cases, Punjab’s Covid patient tally has reached 6,01,072. (HT PHOTO)

Punjab on Tuesday registered 37 fresh cases of Covid-19 with three deaths registered in past 24-hours. The positivity rate of the state was detected at 0.14 % on Wednesday, the media bulletin said.

With fresh cases, the state’s total tally on Wednesday reached 6,01,072 cases, with the number of active cases dipping down to 309 in Punjab, the bulletin added. Among fresh cases, the maximum of six cases were detected in Patiala, followed by five in SAS Nagar.

With 25 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,306, the government said in the bulletin. To date, 16,457 persons have lost their lives due to the virus.

A total of 1,39,27,957 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, of which 26,726 were tested on Wednesday. As many as 2,21,340 doses of the vaccine were administered on the day.

