Punjab sees dip in Covid cases, positivity rate

Punjab on Thursday witnessed further dip in Covid cases and positivity rate
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Punjab on Thursday witnessed further dip in Covid cases and positivity rate. The state registered 5,566 fresh cases taking the infection tally to 5,23,423, according to a bulletin.

The state reported 193 fatalities, taking the death toll to 12,716. The positivity rate also dropped from 8.71% on Wednesday to 7.03% on Thursday, the lowest in two months. This is for the sixth consecutive day that the daily caseload is less than the recovered cases.

According to the bulletin, 26 deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 21 from Bathinda, 20 from Mohali, 13 from Gurdaspur and 12 each from Sangrur and Fazilka.

Ludhiana reported a maximum of 784 positive cases, followed by Bathinda 604, Mohali 467, Muktsar 417 and Jalandhar 382. The number of recoveries reached 4,43,666, according to the bulletin.

