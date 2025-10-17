Punjab sees spike in dog bites with over 900 cases daily

Punjab continues to witness a surge in dog bite incidents, with the state reporting nearly 930 cases daily. With 2.5 lakh cases reported till September 30, the state has already surpassed last year’s count of 2.13 lakh.

The data of the Punjab Health Department, a copy of which is with HT, revealed that Amritsar has reported a maximum of 40,331 dog bite cases this year. Amritsar is followed by Ludhiana and Patiala districts, with 27,701 and 18,047 cases, respectively.

Over the past five years, numbers have increased from 1.1 lakh in 2020 to 2.5 lakh in 2025 (until September).

Data further reveals that 1.7 lakh dog bite cases were of grade 2, while 38,852 cases were grade 3. A grade 2 dog bite means the dog’s teeth made contact with the skin but did not lacerate it. It also includes marks, scrapes, or minor bruising. Grade-3 dog bite cases are that where there is a single or multiple transdermal bite with contamination of the mucous membrane with saliva.

Dr Amandev Singh, assistant professor, community medicine department, government medical college, Patiala, said, “Of all the cases, around 80% of dog bite cases are that of stray dogs.”

He added that grade-3 dog bites require anti-rabies serum (ARS) along with anti-rabies vaccine as part of the treatment, while grade-2 dog bites require only vaccination.