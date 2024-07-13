Punjab sees spurt in Ice drug seizures

The increase in the recovery of Ice drug (methamphetamine) being pumped from across the border has posed a new challenge for the Punjab Police which has already been making desperate attempts to check the supply of heroin in the state. Eleven cases linked with Ice drug recovery were registered last year whereas the number has gone up to 16 in just first six months this year. (Pic only for representational purpose) (HT file)

According to the police data, Punjab has witnessed recovery of 15.4 kg of Ice drug in just six months this year as compared to 1.04 kg recovered last year. In 2022, the special task force (STF) had recovered 20-kg Ice drug in Ludhiana, but senior STF officials consider it an isolated case that was meant to be delivered to other states.

Now, the rising number of such cases has left the authorities worried. Eleven cases linked with Ice recovery were registered last year whereas the number has gone up to 16 in just first six months this year.

Notably, the latest FIR has been registered by the Jalandhar rural police in which Ice drug was seized from Harpreet Singh, brother of Khadoor Sahib MP and controversial pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, and his accomplice Lovepreet Singh.

Why sudden rise in Ice?

According to senior STF officials keeping a close tab on drug-related developments, one of the reasons behind the rise in Ice drug peddling is the decrease in supply of heroin to Pakistan smugglers from Afghanistan because of the Taliban-led government’s control over opium cultivation.

“There have been reports that Pakistan-based smugglers, who pumps heroin into Punjab, keeping in view the future scarcity of heroin, are sending Ice drug packets along with heroin consignments free of cost. The idea is to set up a smuggling network and market in Punjab so that they continue with their nefarious design,” a senior police officer, wishing not to be named, said.

Pakistan-based smugglers are sending Ice drug free of cost to enable local smugglers make money by selling it and at the same time create a market of this form of drug so that its demand may rise.

Production

Unlike heroin that is a derivative of poppy, Ice drug, chemically known as methamphetamine, can be produced in local chemical factories. Experts see it as a stronger and more addictive substance than heroin. Many argue that crystal meth is the most addictive drug in the world as it is said to be three times more powerful than cocaine.

“At present, there are very few users in Punjab. However, the way the smugglers from across the border have been promoting the Ice drug, it is definitely a serious cause of concern for all of us. Apart from strict action on Ice smuggler, society at large needs to be alert against this trend too,” said a senior STF official, who too sought anonymity.