Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab sees uptick with 65 fresh Covid cases; SAS Nagar records maximum of 22 infections
chandigarh news

Punjab sees uptick with 65 fresh Covid cases; SAS Nagar records maximum of 22 infections

Covid-19 cases have started rising in Punjab as well with the state registering 65 fresh cases on Saturday. A maximum of 22 cases were registered in SAS Nagar followed by nine in Ludhiana
A maximum of 22 Covid cases were registered in SAS Nagar followed by nine in Ludhiana, seven in Patiala, six in Amritsar and four in Jalandhar. Covid-19 cases have started rising in Punjab. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Like other parts of the country, Covid-19 cases have started rising in Punjab as well with the state registering 65 fresh cases on Saturday.

On Friday, the state had registered 55 cases and the daily count was 10 cases on Tuesday.

A maximum of 22 cases were registered in SAS Nagar followed by nine in Ludhiana, seven in Patiala, six in Amritsar and four in Jalandhar.

With fresh cases, the number of active cases in the state has reached 194 whereas with a total of 7,60,603 people found positive for the virus so far. No new death was registered on the day. A total of 9,599 tests were conducted, of which 0.57% were found positive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP