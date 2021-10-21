Punjab sets up three-member SIT to probe Singhu border lynching

The Punjab government on Wednesday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by ADGP, Bureau of Investigation, Varinder Kumar to probe if Tarn Taran resident Lakhbir Singh, who was brutally murdered by Nihangs at a farmer agitation site at Singhu border was allured by some persons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SIT was constituted by acting director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on the directions of deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is also the state home minister. DIG, Ferozepur range, Inderbir Singh and Tarn Taran SSP Harvinder Singh Virk are members of the SIT.

As per the information, Raj Kaur, sister of Lakhbir, alleged that her brother was allured by some persons and taken to Singhu where he was murdered by some Nihang Sikhs on October 15 for alleged sacrilege.

ADGP-cum-Director Bureau of Investigation Varinder Kumar may co-opt any other police officers posted in the state for the inquiry as per needs and requirements, reads the order, adding that he would also be at liberty to obtain the support of any other wing/unit of Punjab Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After pictures of Nihang Baba Aman Singh meeting Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar went viral, Randhawa had signalled towards a deep-rooted conspiracy as how Lakhbir, who is said to be a drug addict, managed to reach Singhu. Randhawa has called the killing a possible conspiracy to defame the farmers’ agitation.

On October 15, the body of Lakhbir, 35,, a Dalit farm labourer from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, was found tied to a police barricade near the Singhu farm protest site on the outskirts of the national capital with his left hand and right foot chopped off. Nihangs, who claimed responsibility of killing Lakhbir, said he was trying to tear saroop of Guru Granth Sahib. Three Nihangs have surrendered in the case so far in the case registered by Sonepat police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sikh activists give ₹1 lakh aid to Lakhbir’s kin

AMRITSAR: Sikh activists gave a monetary aid of ₹1 lakh to the wife and daughters of Lakhbir Singh, citing that they (the family) were also victimized by him.

Sikh and social activist Gangveer Singh Rathore and Sunny Singh Khalsa said the assistance has been extended with the cooperation of other members of Sikh community.

Lakhbir’s brother-in-law Sukhchain Singh said: “Lakhbir has paid the price of what he had done. If he had committed the sacrilege, he also got the punishment. The question is how he reached the Singhu border? How was he taken to the protest site? The sacrilege has pained us. This act cannot be tolerated. If he is guilty, we stand with the Panth,” they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lakhbir’s wife and three daughters have been living at her parental house at Ladhewal village in Amritsar for last five years. Her two-year son died of illness during this period. Lakhbir met his wife and daughters only once during this period, and that too on the cremation of his son.