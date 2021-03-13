Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab shuts anganwari centres amid rising Covid cases
Ration and other material for children will be distributed door to door by workers and helpers of the rural childcare centres so that nutritional support isn’t affected
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:27 PM IST
The decision to close down rural childcare centres in Punjab has been taken as a precautionary measure amid the spike in Covid-19 cases. (Representative image)

The Punjab government on Saturday ordered the closure of all anganwari (rural childcare) centres till further orders due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in the state.

State social security, women and child development minister Aruna Chaudhary termed the decision a safety measure for children but clarified that ration and other material for them will be distributed door to door by anganwari workers and helpers so that nutritional support isn’t affected.

She appealed to workers and helpers to generate awareness among people about the precautionary measures of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

The workers will call beneficiaries in a staggered manner and ensure that the growth monitoring record is prepared within the timeline given by the department, she added.

