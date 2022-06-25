Punjab SIT probe: Men arrested by Pune police not directly linked to Moose Wala’s murder
The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probe has found that gangsters Santosh Jadhav and Siddhesh Kamble, alias Mahakal, who were arrested by the Pune police, have no direct involvement in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.
Initially, both the Delhi Police and their Maharashtra counterparts had claimed that the two were involved in the singer’s murder, and Jadhav was named as a suspected shooter. Both Mahakal and Jadhav, who belong to Pune, are members of the gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi, the key conspirator in Moose Wala’s murder.
Mahakal was arrested from near Pune while Jadhav was apprehended in Gujarat in old cases registered against them in Maharashtra. A three-member team of the Punjab Police, which questioned the duo, has returned from Pune and has no plan to bring them here for further interrogation, it is learnt.
“During interrogation, it was found that both of them were not present in Punjab when the murder took place. So far, no direct involvement has been found. But further investigation is still on,” said a senior police official privy to the probe.
After securing Lawrence Bishnoi’s remand till June 27, the SIT is continuously interrogating him at the CIA police station in Kharar. Punjab Police teams are also conducting raids in various states to nab the remaining shooters and recover the weapons used in the murder. The SIT has also sent a team to join the interrogation of two shooters — Priyavart and Kashish — arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell, it is learnt.
-
Man who instigated associate to shoot at constable arrested
A 25-year-old man, who was apprehended by a constable near Galleria market in Sector-28 on the night of April 16 for allegedly snatching a gold chain and had instigated his associate to shoot the policeman in the head so that he could free himself from his clutches, was arrested after a shootout near Kharkhari village at IMT Manesar in Gurugram on Friday morning, said police.
-
Rail agency fined ₹5.93 crore for damaging 990 trees at Bijwasan site
The Rail Land Development Authority, the agency redeveloping the Bijwasan rail terminal in Dwarka's Sector 21, has been fined ₹5.93 crore by the Delhi forest and wildlife department for damaging or illegally felling as many as 990 trees in a 4.09 hectare area of the project site, forest officials aware of the matter have said.
-
A month after unification, miles to go for promises of a leaner, more efficient Municipal Corporation of Delhi
A leaner structure, slashed costs, uniform planning and an end to the financial crisis – the unification of Capital's three municipal bodies a month ago promised much, but has made little headway in any of those directions, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi weighed down by much of the baggage that the merger was supposed to do away with, officials aware of and involved in the body's functioning said.
-
Kabaddi player arrested for supplying weapons to Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide
The Ludhiana Police have arrested a 21-year-old kabaddi player for supplying illegal weapons to an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. Karan has been identified as Jaskaran Singh, alias Karan, of Bhadson in Patiala. According to police, he has no criminal record. Alias Kaku, Baldev Chaudhary, a transporter who is close to Bishnoi's family's interrogation led to Karan's arrest, said Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, CIA staff-2. Karan was produced in court on Friday and remanded in two-day police custody.
-
CM Khattar approves budget of ₹1,894 crore for infra works in Gurugram
The Gururgam Metropolitan Development Authority held its 10th annual meeting on Friday, chaired by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The authority's budget of ₹1894 crore for the financial 2022-23 was approved during the meeting. The meeting, held at the PWD Guest House, was attended by union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh, along with senior government officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics