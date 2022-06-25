Punjab SIT probe: Men arrested by Pune police not directly linked to Moose Wala’s murder

The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probe has found that gangsters Santosh Jadhav and Siddhesh Kamble, alias Mahakal, who were arrested by the Pune police, have no direct involvement in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

Initially, both the Delhi Police and their Maharashtra counterparts had claimed that the two were involved in the singer’s murder, and Jadhav was named as a suspected shooter. Both Mahakal and Jadhav, who belong to Pune, are members of the gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi, the key conspirator in Moose Wala’s murder.

Mahakal was arrested from near Pune while Jadhav was apprehended in Gujarat in old cases registered against them in Maharashtra. A three-member team of the Punjab Police, which questioned the duo, has returned from Pune and has no plan to bring them here for further interrogation, it is learnt.

“During interrogation, it was found that both of them were not present in Punjab when the murder took place. So far, no direct involvement has been found. But further investigation is still on,” said a senior police official privy to the probe.

After securing Lawrence Bishnoi’s remand till June 27, the SIT is continuously interrogating him at the CIA police station in Kharar. Punjab Police teams are also conducting raids in various states to nab the remaining shooters and recover the weapons used in the murder. The SIT has also sent a team to join the interrogation of two shooters — Priyavart and Kashish — arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell, it is learnt.

