Punjab: Six Pak drones, over 2 kg heroin recovered from near Pak border in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered six Pakistani drones and over 2.3 kg of heroin from during multiple operations near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar’s Pulmoran and Roranwala Khurd villages. The seized drones and heroin. (HT)

According to a BSF statement, they intercepted successive drone intrusions on the night of July 17. Using technical counter-drone measures, all drones were neutralised as they crossed into Indian territory.

During a search near Pulmoran village, four DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones and three heroin packets (1.744 kg) were recovered from farming fields. Near Roranwala Khurd, another DJI drone with 596 grams of heroin was found.

In the early hours of July 18, a sixth DJI drone was intercepted and shot down near Dhanoe Kalan village.

The total seizure included six drones and 2.340 kg of heroin.

BSF officials credited alert personnel and advanced counter-drone systems for foiling the smuggling attempt, calling it a major blow to Pakistan-based narco-terror networks attempting to infiltrate India through aerial routes. ANI