Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: Six Pak drones, over 2 kg heroin recovered from near Pak border in Amritsar

ByAsian News International, Amritsar
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 08:36 am IST

According to BSF, they intercepted successive drone intrusions on the night of July 17. Using technical counter-drone measures, all drones were neutralised as they crossed into Indian territory

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered six Pakistani drones and over 2.3 kg of heroin from during multiple operations near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar’s Pulmoran and Roranwala Khurd villages.

The seized drones and heroin. (HT)
The seized drones and heroin. (HT)

According to a BSF statement, they intercepted successive drone intrusions on the night of July 17. Using technical counter-drone measures, all drones were neutralised as they crossed into Indian territory.

During a search near Pulmoran village, four DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones and three heroin packets (1.744 kg) were recovered from farming fields. Near Roranwala Khurd, another DJI drone with 596 grams of heroin was found.

In the early hours of July 18, a sixth DJI drone was intercepted and shot down near Dhanoe Kalan village.

The total seizure included six drones and 2.340 kg of heroin.

BSF officials credited alert personnel and advanced counter-drone systems for foiling the smuggling attempt, calling it a major blow to Pakistan-based narco-terror networks attempting to infiltrate India through aerial routes. ANI

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Six Pak drones, over 2 kg heroin recovered from near Pak border in Amritsar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On