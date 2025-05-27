Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Punjab: SK Mishra takes charge as Gurdaspur technical varsity V-C

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 27, 2025 08:52 AM IST

Eminent academician and administrator SK Mishra, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, assumed charge as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Sardar Beant Singh State Technical University (SBSSU), Gurdaspur, on Monday. Mishra brings over 25 years of experience in academic administration, educational planning, training and management.

SK Mishra, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, assumed charge as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Sardar Beant Singh State Technical University (SBSSU), Gurdaspur, on Monday. (HT File)

Before joining SBSSU, Mishra served as the registrar of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Kapurthala. He has also worked at the National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar.

Sharing his vision for the university, Mishra said he aims to transform SBSSU into a model institution of higher education in Punjab and position it prominently at national and international levels.

“One of the key targets is to expand the student strength from 3,000 to 10,000 in the coming years. The dean academics has been directed to take proactive steps towards securing UGC 12(B) status and NBA accreditation,” he said.

He encouraged all heads of departments, deans, and departmental in-charges to actively pursue research, innovation, and startup initiatives to enhance the employability of students. Mishra also spoke about his plans to introduce new programmes in emerging fields like pharmacy and law.

