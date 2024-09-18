Punjab: SKM to intensify farm protests over demands

The national coordination committee of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday announced to intensify farm protests across the country demanding inclusion of 50% profit for the farmers over the input cost while calculating the minimum support price (MSP) on the crops with guaranteed procurement. The SKM wants action against shortages and black marketing of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides. (HT File)

At the meeting, the SKM also decided to raise the issues of loan waiver for farmers and agricultural workers, termination of privatisation of power sector, refurbishment of crop insurance scheme and pension for poor and middle peasants and agricultural workers.

The meeting condemned the digital agricultural mission as declared by the Centre aimed at promoting corporatisation of agricultural research, production and marketing.

The SKM also has demanded action against shortages and black marketing of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides.

The SKM has decided to support the central trade unions call to observe black day on September 23, against implementation of four labourer codes and privatisation of the public sector. The Morcha will also observe the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 28 as anti-corporate day across the country.

The SKM condemned the arrest of Malvinder Singh Mali and demanded his release.

The SKM will on October 15 convene a general body meeting in New Delhi to announce a programme to intensify the protest.