Punjab: Slain gangster Vicky Gounder’s father found dead on rail track in Muktsar

Mehal Singh Bhullar, 66, the father of slain gangster Harjinder Singh, alias Vicky Gounder, was found dead on the rail track near Malout in Muktsar district, police said on Thursday.

Government Railway Police (GRP) sources said Bhullar had been missing from his house at Sarawan Bodla village in Muktsar since Monday.

On Tuesday, an unidentified body was spotted on the track and taken to the mortuary at Malout civil hospital.

GRP authorities alerted the nearby police stations for identification.

Suicide suspected

Bhullar’s body was identified by his brothers Bakhshish Singh and Jagdish Singh on Wednesday evening, the police said.

Police sources said prima facie it is suspected to be a case of suicide.

GRP police post in-charge at Malout Sukhpal Singh said the body would be handed over to the family after an autopsy later on Thursday.

The sources said no suicide note was recovered and his family says he was depressed since his son was killed in a police encounter in 2018.

Vicky Gounder, one of Punjab’s most wanted gangsters, and his aide Prema Lahoria were killed in an encounter on January 26, 2018, near Abohar.

Gounder was wanted in more than a dozen cases of murder, kidnapping and robbery in Punjab and adjoining districts.