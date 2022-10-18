Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan honours farmers who shunned stubble burning

Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan honours farmers who shunned stubble burning

Published on Oct 18, 2022

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan honoured 18 farmers from Faridkot, 13 from Moga, 10 from Sangrur, as many from Gurdaspur, seven from Ludhiana and one from Rupnagar

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan honouring farmers who did not burn wheat and paddy stubble for the past several years. (Twitter/@PunjabGovtIndia)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday honoured the farmers from different districts of state for not burning wheat and paddy stubble for the past several years along with those who opted for direct sowing.

He honoured 18 farmers from Faridkot, 13 from Moga, 10 from Sangrur, as many from Gurdaspur, seven from Ludhiana and one from Rupnagar.

“This is the first event of its kind in the Vidhan Sabha in which people got an opportunity to sit together and discuss ideas for the protection of the environment,” he said, appealing to the Punjab government to provide maximum help to farmers for indulging in environment-friendly farming.

Environment minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayar also appreciated the speaker’s initiative and said, “The state government is trying hard to solve the paddy straw problem and efforts are being made at all levels, but it is not possible without cooperation of farmers. About 100 farmers were awarded certificates by Sandhwan, Hayer and AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori.

Copy

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
