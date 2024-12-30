Punjab: Speeding cars claim 4 lives in road crashes in Jalandhar and Kapurthala

Four persons, including two women, died in separate road accidents in Jalandhar’s Goraya and Kapurthala district on Sunday night. The mangled remains of a car after the mishap on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway near Goraya on Sunday night. (HT Photo)

In Kapurthala, a speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw on the Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi Road. The e-rickshaw, ferrying four passengers, was hit by a car with the registration number PB-09Q-5277.

The police have identified the deceased as Neelam Rani (30) and her sister-in-law Seema Rani (27), who were en route to attend a religious event at Sultanpur Lodhi.

Investigation officer Kulwinder Singh said Seema’s son Navjot Singh and the rickshaw driver Jatinder Singh sustained injuries. “They are undergoing treatment at Kapurthala Civil Hospital,” he said.

The car driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

“We are trying to identify the driver. A case has been registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Kulwinder said.

In a separate incident on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway near Goraya, two men, both in their 20s, died when two cars collided on the highway.

The deceased have been identified as Pankaj from Mehsampura village in Jalandhar district and Deepak Bagga from Jalandhar town.

According to police, Pankaj was driving a Hyundai Verna car at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle causing the car to cross the divider and collide with an oncoming vehicle. The police said a probe was on.