Punjab State Human Rights Commission for fair wages to prisoners

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) wrote to the prisons additional director general of police (ADGP) and the prisons inspector general (IG), Chandigarh, on Friday, asking them to ensure prisoners’ right to fair wages and rehabilitation.

The PSHRC also sought a comprehensive report addressing key aspects, including the current status of prisoners’ remuneration, the status of linked bank accounts for prisoners, and an evaluation of the functioning of factories and manufacturing units within correctional facilities.

In the letter, PSHRC chairperson Justice Sant Parkash, while taking a firm stance on the critical issue of prisoners’ rights within the correctional facilities, expressed deep concern over the treatment of prisoners, particularly their entitlement to fair wages and effective rehabilitation.

The chairman emphasised the urgent need for strict compliance with the established guidelines and protocols, according to official release. The letter underlined the critical role of the Model Prison Manual-2016, which provides explicit directives on the fair and equitable payment of wages to prisoners, with rates determined in accordance with the minimum wages set by the respective state governments.

The commission chairperson also unequivocally emphasised the significance of regulating labour and jail industries in alignment with the Punjab Jail Manual, advocating for the regular and just remuneration of prisoners involved in labour activities within and outside the jail premises. “The commission firmly stands against any form of forced labour, asserting that prisoners must be justly compensated for their contributions,” it read.

