PSPCL jumps to 10th spot in consumer service rating
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has shown improvement in performance ranking of distribution companies (discoms) conducted by the Government of India.
A spokesperson from PSPCL said in consumer service rating of discoms conducted by the Central government agencies for financial year 2021-22, the overall all-India rank of PSPCL significantly improved from 47th last year with C+ grade and 62 marks to 10th with B+ grade and 84 marks this year, among 41 discoms under general category.
There were 26 pre-identified sub-parameters across four major parameters, including operational reliability; connections and other services; metering, billing and collections; and fault rectification and grievance redress, which were evaluated individually in relevant sections.
The spokesperson said PSPCL improved its grade to A from B grade last year as per the 11th annual ranking report for financial year 2021-22. The exercise covered 51 power distribution utilities.