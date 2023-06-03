Ludhiana PSPCL contractual workers on strike over salary deduction

As many as 200 contractual workers of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) gathered outside the Giaspura, Cheema Chowk and Focal Point office on Saturday to protest against alleged irregularities in salary deductions.

PSPCL contractual workers staging a protest outside the Giaspura PSPCL office in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

Large number of power complaints were not resolved at these three areas as workers were on strike from Friday and even planning to stage a protest on Sunday. The protest was held under the banner of the Power Com Outsource Technical Office Worker Association.

Members of the association claimed that a private company under PSPCL has been deducting a small portion from their salaries since 2019, resulting in remunerations below the DC rates.

Kuldeep Singh, the general secretary of the Power Com Outsource Technical Office Worker Association, said, “The private company had acknowledged their fault during a meeting with company officers held earlier that day. Officers had promised to rectify the situation and return the deducted amounts to the workers within a period of 10 days.”

The contractual workers expressed their frustration at the continued deductions, stating that a small amount from their salaries got cut every month, causing financial strain. They called upon PSPCL authorities to intervene and ensure that the private company should release the pending dues of the employees.

Members of the association highlighted that the private company is also taking fuel from the PSPCL but not giving proper amounts among the workers. Members stated that they are going to stage a protest on Sunday at Samrala Chowk in this regard.

Large number of contractual workers gathered outside the Giaspura PSPCL office raised slogans demanding justice and strict action against the officials for not taking action against the private company.

Sukaran Grewal, executive officer of Giaspura station, said, “The private company has already given a commitment to the workers for clearing of the dues. Workers are still not calling off the strike and also planning to protest on Sunday.”

