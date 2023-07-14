Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to work on weekend for restoring power supply

Punjab power and public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday said that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will keep all its store offices open on Saturday and Sunday to restore power supply in flood-affected areas of the state.

Punjab power minister said efforts were being made to ensure the smooth supply of equipment and infrastructure like transformers, poles and cables (HT Photo ( For representational purposes) )

The minister said that this decision has been taken to ensure the smooth supply of equipment and infrastructure like transformers, poles and cables. He said senior power department officers have been asked to monitor the supply.

He said that the power supply in the flood-affected areas will be restored as soon as the water level comes down.

The minister said that ME metering labs at Verka, Batala, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Guraya, Mandi Gobindgarh, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Patiala, Ropar, Moga, Bathinda and Muktsar will also remain open on Saturday and Sunday.